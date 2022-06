President's Office Tells When U.S. HIMARS Will Enter Service With AFU

U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, will enter service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) by the end of this month.

The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak announced this on his Telegram channel.

"According to official information, HIMARS should be in Ukraine this month. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will have powerful MLRS," Yermak wrote.

According to him, Ukrainian servicemen have completed training in shooting and handling these complexes.

Earlier, a group of Ukrainian military was sent to Europe to work with American instructors.

We will remind, yesterday, June 15, the United States Army General and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley also said that M142 HIMARS will enter service with the Ukrainian military by the end of June.

Milley also said that the U.S. instructors trained 420 Ukrainians to handle M777 howitzers, 300 Ukrainians - M109 howitzers, 129 Ukrainians - M113 armored personnel carriers, another 100 - drones. 60 people were trained to handle the HIMARS.

In early June, we wrote that Ukrainian military training of shooting and handling HIMARS complexes began at one of NATO's military bases in Europe.

We also reported that the United States intends to transfer intelligence information to Ukraine for launching strikes using M142 HIMARS.