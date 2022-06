Zelenskyy Begins Talks With Scholz, Macron, Draghi And Iohannis In Kyiv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has begun talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Kyiv.

The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Negotiations between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania are now ongoing," he wrote.

Zelenskyy, in turn, posted photos of the meeting with the leaders of European countries and noted that today he has a busy day.

"A busy day. Important meetings. I welcome French President Emmanuel Macron, German Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Kyiv," the head of state wrote.

Earlier, Scholz, Macron, Draghi and Iohannis visited Irpin, Kyiv region, after which they returned to Kyiv for negotiations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Scholz, staying in Irpin, said that Russia's actions in the war against Ukraine are aimed only at destruction.

Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev responded with another threat to the visit of Macron, Scholz, and Draghi to Ukraine.

On June 15, Zelenskyy discussed with U.S. President Joe Biden how to speed up Ukraine's victory.

On June 10, Zelenskyy discussed with Macron the defense support of Ukraine and the prospects for the European Union to grant Ukraine candidate status at a meeting of the European Council on June 23-24.