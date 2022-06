Russia's actions in the war against Ukraine are aimed only at destruction. This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after visiting Irpin, writes European Pravda with reference to Bild.

"This says a lot about Russia's aggressive war, which is simply aimed at destruction. We should all keep this in mind when making decisions," Scholz said.

"It's terrible what destruction this war causes. And it's even worse when you see how senseless this violence is," the Chancellor added.

The German Chancellor visited Irpin on Thursday, together with the leaders of France, Italy and Romania.

Scholz at the beginning of the visit assured Ukraine of continued full support in the fight against the Russian attack.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrived in Kyiv on a special train today.

In addition, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis arrived in Kyiv on an official visit. He also traveled by train, but separately from Macron, Scholz and Draghi.

Earlier, Macron said that the President of Ukraine would have to negotiate with the Russian Federation after the end of hostilities.