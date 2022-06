Deputy head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev said that the visit of the leaders of Germany, France and Italy Olaf Scholz, Emmanuel Macron and Mario Draghi does not bring Ukraine closer to peace and is of no use. He stated this on his Twitter.

Medvedev called the leaders of Germany, France and Italy connoisseurs of "frogs", "liver" and "pasta" and said that their visit does not bring Ukraine closer to peace.

"European connoisseurs of frogs, liver and pasta love to visit Kyiv. The benefits are zero. They promised accession to the EU again, the old howitzers, drink vodka and by the train, like a hundred years ago - go home. And everything is ok. But this does not bring Ukraine closer to peace. And the clock is ticking…,” Medvedev wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev reacted to Ukraine's proposal to conclude an agreement with the United States on lend-lease gas supplies. He questioned whether Ukraine would exist "on the map of the world" in two years.

Also, the Kremlin threatened Ukraine with the loss of national sovereignty due to unwillingness to sit down at the negotiating table.