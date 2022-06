Slovakia Transfers 5 Helicopters And Shells For Grad To Ukraine

Slovakia transferred 4 Mi-17 helicopters and 1 Mi-2 helicopter, as well as ammunition for the Grad multiple launch rocket system, to Ukraine.

This was stated by Slovak Defense Minister Yaroslav Nagy, writes European Pravda with reference to Aktuality.

According to the minister, the helicopters are already in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"This aid to Ukraine, like all previous deliveries, will be reimbursed to Slovakia from the European Peace Fund, which is a strong definition of the European Union's solidarity with Ukraine," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Slovakia previously transferred the latest Zuzana 2 self-propelled guns to Ukraine.

As of June 15, since the beginning of the war, the United States has transferred to Ukraine 108 howitzers, 26,500 Javelin systems, 1,400 Stinger systems.

The United States will provide Ukraine with USD 1 billion in assistance for additional artillery and coastal defenses, as well as ammunition for artillery and advanced missile systems in defense against Russian aggression, U.S. President Joe Biden said.

Besides, the United States will continue to help Ukraine with weapons in order to preserve it as a sovereign state.

Besides, the new U.S. military aid package will include artillery, coastal defense weapons, ammunition for artillery and advanced missile systems.