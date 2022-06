On the night of Thursday, June 16, the Russian invaders fired missiles at the territory of Sadovska united territorial community in Sumy region. As a result, 4 people were killed and at least 6 people were injured. This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi in Telegram.

Zhyvytskyi said that the enemy launched a missile strike at night. At the moment there is no data on the destruction.

“At night, the enemy launched a missile airstrike on the territory of the Sadovska united territorial community of Sumy region. 4 people were killed, at least 6 were injured. Information about the destruction and damage will come later,” Zhyvytskyi wrote.

Zhyvytskyi noted that the explosion was heard in half of Sumy district and in the regional center itself.

In addition, the invaders launched another missile airstrike at about 5 a.m. on the Krasnopilska community.

Then, according to him, the Russians opened fire from their territory - they fired from mortars, there were 26 hits in total.

As a result of the shelling, an outbuilding and a Daewoo Sens car caught fire.

Information about the victims and other damage to the infrastructure is being specified.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on the night of June 10, the invaders fired mortars at Sumy region 7 times.

As of the morning of the 113th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the enemy continues to storm Sievierodonetsk, without stopping trying to establish full control over the city.