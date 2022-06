Romanian President Klaus Iohannis arrived on an official visit to Kyiv. He also traveled by train, but separately from Macron, Scholz and Draghi.

This is stated in the Twitter of the President of Romania.

“Today in Kyiv with my European colleagues Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President Emmanuel Macron and PM Mario Draghi to show our strong support and full solidarity with President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people. This illegal Russian aggression must stop!” the statement says.

Recall that on June 8, the members of the European Parliament adopted a resolution by majority vote, in which they recommended that the Council of the European Union grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership.

In the meantime, Ukraine and Moldova can get the status of a candidate for EU accession, but with conditions.