In Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, Russian invaders were poisoned by sweet cherries, which were stolen from local farmers.

This was announced by the mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov on the air of the online marathon.

"Our farmers have prepared another gift for the rashists - freshly treated sweet cherries, which caused a mass disease among the rashists who stole it from the farmers. And this is another kind of partisan movement, resistance, which exists today on the territory of Melitopol district. You shouldn’t steal anything from us, it was all grown with the hard work of our farmers," Fedorov said.

Recall that earlier Fedorov said that the Russian military was taking away all the sweet cherries from farmers for sale and promised money later.

In addition, the analyst said that since one of the main cities supplying sweet cherries in Ukraine, Melitopol, is under occupation, the need for retail outlets will be partially met by imports.

Meanwhile, in Kyiv, Ukrainian sweet cherries can be bought at the wholesale market for UAH 35-60 if it is a small and sour berry, and UAH 130-200 if it is a large and sweet one.