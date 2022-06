Ukrainian Resistance And Threat Of Naval Blockade In South Break Plans Of Russia - ISW

Military analysts believe that pro-Ukrainian actions in the temporarily occupied territories interfere with Russia's plans for annexation and full-scale administrative control.

This is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

According to analysts, Ukrainian resistance in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions is likely to "continue to frustrate Russia's efforts to consolidate full-scale administrative control over the occupied territories and plans for annexation."

Besides, the Russians are trying to increase their presence in the northwestern part of the Black Sea because of the threat of blockade of ships.

“Ukrainian forces continue to control a critical stretch of the Ochakiv coastline in Mykolaiv region and may be able to block Russian ships,” the statement says.

Russian troops are likely to tighten their control over Black Sea ports access under the protection of a fortified naval presence on Zmiinyi Island.

At the same time, analysts suggest that Russian troops may be staging false flag attacks around Donetsk to curb pro-Ukrainian sentiment.

Key findings of ISW analysts:

Russian troops launched a ground assault on Sievierodonetsk and settlements nearby, but as of June 15 had not taken full control of the city.

The invaders are conducting mostly unsuccessful offensive operations around the T1302 Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway, trying to cut Ukrainian land lines to Lysychansk.

The invaders continued to advance along the E40 highway to Sloviansk and southeast of Izium.

Fighting continues in settlements around Kharkiv.

Russian troops continued to reinforce reserve positions in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, while taking defensive measures to increase the Russian presence in the Black Sea.

The Kremlin and the self-proclaimed republics continue to pursue a special policy of annexation in the occupied territories.

In addition, according to ISW, Russian troops are allegedly trying to increase their presence in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. Satellite imagery of June 14 shows an increase in fortifications and military equipment on Zmiinyi Island.

To the analysis of the situation after the Russian invasion, the Institute adds maps of the conduct of hostilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 15, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked a gathering place of Russian invaders in Mykolaiv region.

Also, the Ukrainian military repulsed the assault on Bohorodychne and Dolyna in Donbas.

Meanwhile, the invaders are again storming Sievierodonetsk, trying to establish full control over the city.