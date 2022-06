The Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in Zaporizhzhia region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On the Yehorivka-Shevchenko direction, our soldiers discovered and liquidated an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group," the General Staff said.

In the Pivdennobuzke and Tauride directions, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on holding occupied lines and preventing the offensive of Ukrainian troops.

The enemy inflicts fire damage on units of the Defense Forces, and also continues to improve the engineering equipment of positions in the areas of Bezvodne and Ishchenko settlements.

In the Black Sea and Azov maritime operational zones, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on blocking civilian navigation.

In the waters of the Black Sea, the enemy keeps 3 carriers of high-precision weapons in readiness for use.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military cannot tie down the actions of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in 8 settlements in 4 directions.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on the situation at the front, noted a certain positive in Zaporizhzhia region, the gradual advance of the Ukrainian army in Kharkiv region.