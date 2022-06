The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine spoke about the situation in the Black Sea as of the morning of the 113th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The summary was published on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is reported that in the Black Sea and Azov operational zones at the moment the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on blocking civilian shipping.

Besides, according to the General Staff, in the Black Sea, the enemy keeps 3 carriers of high-precision weapons in readiness for use.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, as of the morning of the 113th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the enemy continues to storm Sievierodonetsk, without stopping trying to establish full control over the city.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, as part of the combat readiness check, one of the mechanized brigades of the Republic of Belarus has worked out the deployment of points for receiving mobilization resources with the practical reception of those liable for military service.

Also on June 15, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked a gathering place of Russian invaders in Mykolaiv region.