French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrived in Kyiv by train.

According to European Pravda, a photo of the leaders in one carriage was published by Italian media, including La Repubblica, on the morning of June 16.

According to Italian journalists, the train journey began shortly after midnight on June 16. The train left Poland and was supposed to arrive in Kyiv early in the morning.

Before that, on June 15, Macron was on an official visit to Chisinau.

Uncertainty about the leaders' visit persisted to the last. On the evening of June 15, Western media reported, citing sources, that Macron, Scholz and Draghi were still planning to travel to Kyiv together on Thursday to show support for Ukraine and discuss its EU application for admission.

As it is known, on June 17, the European Commission is expected to conclude on the applications of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova for accession to the EU, on the basis of which the countries can receive the status of a candidate for accession.

Recall that on June 8, the members of the European Parliament adopted a resolution by majority vote, in which they recommended that the Council of the European Union grant Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership.

We also wrote that Bloomberg found out which countries of the European Union oppose granting Ukraine candidate status.

In addition, Polish President Andrzej Duda went on a European tour to persuade leaders to grant Ukraine candidate status for EU membership.

In the meantime, Ukraine and Moldova can get EU candidate status, but with conditions.

It also became known that the European Commission plans in its conclusion on Ukraine's application for EU membership to recommend granting it the status of a candidate for EU membership.