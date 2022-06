Belarus is working out the deployment of reception points for mobilized.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Volyn and Polissia directions, as part of the combat readiness check in one of the mechanized brigades of the Republic of Belarus, the deployment of points for receiving mobilization resources with the practical reception of those liable for military service was worked out," the authority said.

In the Siverske direction, the enemy, in order to demonstrate the presence and constrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces, continues to hold units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation from the Western Military District in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk regions.

The enemy carried out artillery shelling of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of the settlements of Leonivka and Bachevsk.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Belarus increased the number of Armed Forces to strengthen the border to 7 battalions.

In Gomel region of Belarus, not far from the border with Ukraine, a train of howitzers was seen. Among them are the new Akatsiya self-propelled guns.

Belarus conducts massive military training and exercises, which practice the "transition from peacetime to wartime."