As of the morning of the 113th day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the enemy continues to storm Sievierodonetsk, without stopping trying to establish full control over the city. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The General Staff spoke about the situation on the fronts as of the morning of the 113th day of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, as part of the combat readiness check, one of the mechanized brigades of the Republic of Belarus has worked out the deployment of points for receiving mobilization resources with the practical reception of those liable for military service.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy, in order to demonstrate the presence and constrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces, continues to hold units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation from the Western Military District in the border areas of Bryansk and Kursk regions.

The enemy carried out artillery shelling of the positions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Leonivka and Bachevsk in Chernihiv and Sumy regions, respectively.

In the Slobozhanske direction, the enemy is regrouping troops in order to build up offensive capabilities.

In the Kharkiv direction, the main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on holding occupied lines. In order to pin down our units and prevent them from going on the offensive, the enemy carried out intensive artillery shelling, including from multiple rocket launchers in the areas of the settlements of Bazalievka, Udy and Verkhnii Saltiv.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor is conducting assault operations and searching for weaknesses in the defensive positions of our troops. It fired from artillery of various calibers on civilian infrastructure near Dolyna, Karnaukhivka and Vernopillia.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is fighting along the line of contact. The main efforts are concentrated on the Bakhmut direction.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy did not conduct active operations; they fired at our units with cannon artillery in the Piskunivka area.

In the Sievierodonetsk direction, the Russian invaders continue to fire on the units of our troops from all available fire weapons in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Lysychansk, Sievierodonetsk. The enemy does not stop trying to establish full control over the city of Sievierodonetsk. Conducting the storm, the fighting continues.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy is conducting assault operations in order to improve the tactical situation. Artillery shelling was recorded in the areas of the settlements of Vesele, Soledar, Berestove and Volchoyarka.

In the Lyman, Avdiivka, Novopavlivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy is exerting systematic fire influence in order to tie down the actions of our troops in the areas of the settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nikolske, Antonivka, Huliaipole, Novopol and Orekhiv.

On the Yehorivka-Shevchenko direction, our soldiers discovered and destroyed an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group.

In the Pivdennobuzke and Tauride directions, the enemy is concentrating its efforts on maintaining the occupied lines and preventing the offensive of our troops. It inflicts fire damage on units of the Defense Forces. It continues to improve the engineering equipment of positions in the areas of Bezvodne and Ishchenko settlements.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on June 15, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked a gathering place of Russian invaders in Mykolaiv region.

Also, the Ukrainian military repulsed the assault on Bohorodychne and Dolyna in Donbas.