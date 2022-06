Zelenskyy And Biden Discuss How To Accelerate Victory Of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with U.S. President Joe Biden how to accelerate Ukraine's victory.

Zelenskyy announced this in a traditional evening video message on Wednesday, June 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We also discussed with President Biden the tactical situation on the battlefield and how to accelerate our victory. Sanctions, politics, economic cooperation - we are preparing for new steps," he said.

Biden told Zelenskyy about a new USD 1 billion U.S. aid package to Ukraine, including the supply of coastal defenses, artillery, advanced missile systems.

Zelenskyy emphasized that this support is especially important, first of all, for the defense of Ukraine in Donbas.

He thanked Biden for his leadership in mobilizing assistance from all partners, as well as for a new USD 225 million humanitarian support package for Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to the U.S. embassy on June 15, since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the United States has transferred almost USD 4.6 billion worth of military assistance to Ukraine, including 108 howitzers, 26,500 Javelin systems and other anti-tank systems, 1,400 anti-aircraft systems Stinger, 220,000 artillery shells.