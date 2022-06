The head of the “DPR” group, Denis Pushilin, said that he would like to maintain his quasi-state formation when it joins Russia.

He stated this in an interview with the Russian channel RT.

At the same time, Pushilin does not know when such an entrance is possible. According to him, first the troops need to reach the "constitutional borders" of the pseudo-republic.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov believes that the occupied territories will not become part of the Russian Federation, and referendums will not be held on them. It will be enough for the Kremlin to put Russians at the leadership posts.

Member of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Leonid Slutsky admitted that the so-called "referendums" on the accession of the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia could take place before the end of this summer.

We also reported that according to the Russian edition of Meduza, Russian President Vladimir Putin really wants the “DPR” and “LPR” to join Russia, despite the fact that the Kremlin does not consider this initiative necessary.

The Mariupol Mayor's Office believes that the invaders want to annex Mariupol to Russia along with the "DPR."