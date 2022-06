The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have attacked the place of accumulation of Russian invaders in Mykolaiv region. The South operational command has reported this.

"Our units continue to carry out fire missions and inflict air strikes on the enemy, knocking them out of Mykolaiv region. At dawn, a couple of helicopters carried out a surgical strike on the area of the enemy's cluster. The losses are being specified," the command said in a statement.

It is reported that the invaders on the night of Wednesday, June 15, launched a missile attack with four cruise missiles on the territory of the Prybuzhany community of the Voznesensk district. Information about the victims and destruction is being specified. It is known that the blow was inflicted with the use of strategic aviation from the territory of Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Administration Vitalii Kim urged residents of the region and Mykolaiv to wait several weeks with their return to the region. Russian occupiers intensified shelling of the south of the country.

Earlier, residents of several districts of Mykolaiv were urged to leave the city due to shelling.