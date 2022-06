The hostilities that are now unfolding in the Donbas can decide the outcome of the entire war, because the conflict has reached a critical point.

Sky News reports this with reference to a senior U.S. defense official.

"I think that you're about to get to the point where one side or the other will be successful. Either the Russians will reach Sloviansk and Kramatorsk or the Ukrainians will stop them here. And if the Ukrainians are able to hold the line here, in the face of this number forces, that will matter," the official told reporters.

According to him, the conflict has already reached a critical phase.

Recall that Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov believes that the Russian occupation forces will invade Poland if Ukraine, together with its allies, cannot stop them.

Losses of personnel of Russian troops for June 14 increased by 250 to 32,750 killed, also the Ukrainian military over the past day destroyed 6 tanks, 25 armored combat vehicles and 4 cruise missiles.

Yesterday in Kharkiv region, a woman was killed due to shelling, her 3-month-old child was wounded.