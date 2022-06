The Cabinet of Ministers has adopted the regulations necessary to obtain an additional JPY 65 billion (about USD 500 million) of soft loan from Japan within the previously signed agreement.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On June 7, an additional agreement was signed between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of Japan on a loan from the Japanese International Cooperation Agency for a development policy in the field of emergency economic recovery.

The agreement increases the loan amount by JPY 65 billion, resulting in a loan amount of JPY 78 billion (about USD 600 million).

The government decisions adopted on June 14 provide for the implementation of all domestic procedures for entering into in force of an agreement on changes, as well as amendments are made to the basic conditions for the implementation of state external borrowing by attracting a loan to finance the state budget.

The rest of the loan conditions do not change - the loan repayment period under the agreement provides for 30 years, including a grace period of 10 years; an interest rate - 1% per annum; the availability period is 1 year from the effective date of the loan agreement.

The decision to provide Ukraine with a soft loan by the Government of Japan was made in connection with the deployment of large-scale aggression against Ukraine and the introduction of martial law.

It concerns budgetary support to stabilize the situation and economic recovery in Ukraine, in particular, to ensure priority social, humanitarian spending, health care spending, support for internally displaced persons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 24, Ukraine already received JPY 13 billion (approximately USD 100 million) under this agreement.