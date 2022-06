The European Union will consider the possibility of providing Ukraine with temporary storage facilities for the crop.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"With the current low export rates, Ukraine could face a shortage of 10-15 million tons of storage for crops. Before the war, the total storage capacity was 75 million tons of grain, but today there are only 60 million tons of storage left - the rest are lost as a result of destruction and temporary occupation. Therefore, we have a need to equip temporary grain storage facilities - modular structures and plastic bags," Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Markiyan Dmytrasevych said at a meeting of the EU Council on Agriculture and Fisheries.

According to the statement, the EU governments will consider providing Ukraine with such temporary storage facilities - as a result, this will significantly help in preserving the crop and ensuring future supplies of grain to world markets.

"Functional phytosanitary and veterinary laboratories in the Danube port in Izmail, a sufficient amount of laboratory equipment at border crossing points through which transit is carried out will help accelerate the export of Ukrainian products. Ukraine has already made a corresponding request to the European Commission," Dmytrasevych said.

Following the meeting of the EU Council on Agriculture and Fisheries, he said that the European delegation should visit border checkpoints next week to assess the situation with checks and further reduce the bureaucracy at the borders for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food is considering the possibility of organizing mobile storage facilities for the new crop, which will increase storage volumes by 10-15 million tons.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy predicts a decrease in the grain and oilseeds harvest by 38.7% or 41 million tons to 65 million tons in 2022 compared to 2021.