Until the end of 2022, three stages of pension increases are envisaged: from July 1, from October 1 and from December 1. The Pension Fund announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

From July 1 and December 1, a recalculation of pensions is provided in connection with an increase in the subsistence minimum for disabled persons: from July 1 - up to UAH 2,027, from December 1 - up to UAH 2,093. The size of the minimum and maximum pensions, the components of the pension payment, which are calculated from the subsistence minimum, will increase.

From October 1, a recalculation of pensions is provided in connection with an increase in the minimum wage from UAH 6,500 to UAH 6,700. The amount of the minimum retirement pension for non-working persons who have reached the age of 65 years and older and have insurance experience will increase - men at least 35 years, women - at least 30 years.

In addition, from October 1, persons aged 70 to 75 will receive a monthly compensation payment of UAH 300 (within the pension payment of UAH 10,340.35). If a person reaches the age of 70 after October 1, the compensation payment will be established from the date of reaching the age of 70.

For persons over 70 years old, whose pension is assigned in accordance with the Law "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance" and having a man's experience of 35 years, a woman's of 30 years, the minimum pension payment is set at UAH 3,000. If the insurance period is less than the established minimum pension payment is determined in proportion to the existing insurance period, based on the amount of UAH 3,000.

From December 1, persons under the age of 70 years, whose insurance period is at least 35 years for men and at least 30 years for women, who receive a pension in accordance with the Law "On Compulsory State Pension Insurance" and are not working, the minimum pension payment will be established at the level of UAH 2,500. For persons whose insurance period is less than the established one, the minimum pension payment is set in proportion to the existing insurance period, based on the amount of UAH 2,500.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since March 1, pensions have been indexed by 14% for 10.7 million pensioners, on average they have increased by UAH 380.

Since April 1, pensions for working pensioners have been recalculated, as a result of which the pensions of 595,000 pensioners have been increased by an average of UAH 168.

In June, another stage of pension increase will take place in Ukraine. The Pension Fund of Ukraine will conduct a planned recalculation of pensions for working pensioners.

Also, the Ministry of Finance once again announced the verification of all recipients of social benefits. The payment can either simply be stopped or forced to be returned to the budget. It all depends on the specific law or regulation according to which the funds are allocated.