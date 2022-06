Greece May Supply Ukraine With Up To 30 Armored Vehicles

Greece may supply Ukraine with 30 Soviet-style infantry fighting vehicles after an exchange with Germany. The Ukrainian Pravda writes about this with reference to Protothema.

It is reported that the supply will take place as part of an exchange with Germany, which promised to transfer Marder armored vehicles to Athens.

"At the moment, we are exchanging a small number - from 20 to 30 armored vehicles - for much more modern German-made vehicles. We are helping Ukraine and at the same time strengthening our armed forces with newer combat vehicles," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukraine may receive the first howitzers from Germany around June 22.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is losing to Russia in artillery, more Western weapons are needed.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense announced a list of necessary weapons.

Arestovych also complained that Ukraine did not receive the helmets promised by Germany.

Yesterday Scholz again promised to supply Ukraine with the most modern weapons.