The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have liberated from the Russian invaders the villages of Spivakivka and Zavody on the outskirts of the occupied Izium in Kharkiv region. Member of the Izium City Council Maksym Strelnyk announced this on the air of EspresoTV on Wednesday, June 15.

Strelnyk pointed out that the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflict counterattacks on the invaders and gradually turn into a counteroffensive in the Izium direction in Kharkiv region.

"Fierce battles continue in the Izium direction. The Russian invaders are still trying to advance towards the city of Sloviansk, Barvinkove in order to cordon off our troops in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation. However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Territorial Defence forces hold the defense and counterattack the enemy in the flanks, liberating some settlements even in the vicinity of Izium. These are villages such as Spivakivka and Zavody, which are located on both banks of the Siverskyi Donets River," Strelnyk emphasized.

If the Ukrainian military manages to gain a foothold on these lines, they will be able to continue the counteroffensive, Strelnyk said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 15, the Ukrainian military repulsed the assault on Bohorodychne and Dolyna in the Donbas.

On June 15, the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repelled attempts by the Russian military to storm Sievierodonetsk and Toshkivka in Luhansk region.

At that, the losses of the personnel of the Russian troops for June 14 increased by 250 to 32,750 killed, and the Ukrainian military over the past day destroyed 6 tanks, 25 armored combat vehicles and 4 cruise missiles.