Instead of the 4 promised Mars II multiple launch rocket systems, only 3 will be handed over to Ukraine by Germany. This is reported by Business Insider.

The reduction is partly due to the lack of ammunition. Germany cannot use its own due to the lack of updated software.

According to the publication, delivery to Ukraine is possible only because the United States will provide additional ammunition for Germany's Mars II. In addition, less than half of the systems are operational and are no longer manufactured by industry.

As reported, the multiple rocket systems should be transferred to Ukraine in August-September. Before that, the Ukrainian military must be trained.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said that Ukraine needs 1,000 155 mm howitzers, 300 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 500 tanks and 2,000 armored vehicles, 1,000 drones to end the war with Russia.

Podoliak noted that on June 15 in Brussels (Belgium) there will be a meeting of the Contact Group of Defense Ministers of partner countries, and Ukraine is waiting for a decision on the supply of the necessary weapons.