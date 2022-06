Ukraine Offers U.S. To Agree On LNG Supplies Under Lend-Lease - Media

Ukraine offered the United States an agreement on the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) under the lend-lease scheme.

According to European Pravda, Foreign Policy reports this.

According to the edition, the leaders of the energy sector of Ukraine offer Washington and other Western capitals a number of possible solutions to ensure supplies for the next winter and increase domestic production.

The proposals provide for the provision of international financing for the purchase of natural gas from major exporters in the Middle East and North Africa, the development of alternative supply routes and a possible lend-lease agreement with Washington for the import of American liquefied natural gas.

Naftogaz CEO Yurii Vitrenko, who was in Washington last week to meet with the Biden administration, said that Ukraine needs USD 8 billion in funding to finance imports of 6 billion cubic meters of natural gas before the winter.

According to the lend-lease plan, Ukraine wants to receive about 6 billion cubic meters of LNG, which will be delivered to Europe and will enter the country through the pipeline.

At that, the Ukrainian side plans to pay off the U.S. after domestic gas production is increased.

Vitrenko said, they were surprised to hear this idea, but took it well.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine plans to reduce natural gas consumption to the level of its own production.

Meanwhile, Germany has agreed with the United States on the purchase of liquefied gas.