War In Ukraine Opens Way For Russia To Conquer Other Peoples - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine opens the way for the Kremlin to conquer other peoples. He stated this during the President's speech in the Czech Parliament.

Thus, the head of state again called for strengthening sanctions against Russia and stressed that after the attack on Kyiv, Moscow could invade other countries.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine is the first step that the Russian leadership needs to conquer new peoples," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Kremlin threatened Ukraine with the loss of national sovereignty due to its unwillingness to sit down at the negotiating table.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev reacted to Ukraine's proposal to conclude an agreement with the United States on lend-lease gas supplies. He questioned whether Ukraine would exist "on the map of the world" in two years.

Deputy head of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said that Ukraine's refusal to recognize the new realities resulting from the Russian invasion of its territory, and the unwillingness to resume negotiations with Russia, threaten its national sovereignty.