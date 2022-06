The President's Office has reacted to information circulated in the media about a possible general mobilization in Russia. Ukraine is preparing for different scenarios. The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak announced this on Telegram.

Thus, Yermak noted that the President's Office does not exclude the possibility of declaring general mobilization in the Russian Federation.

"Bloomberg, citing European officials, writes that Russia has spent most of its military potential in the war with Ukraine. Therefore, it is possible that the Kremlin may declare a general mobilization. Ukraine is preparing for various scenarios," Yermak wrote.

Yermak also turned to the West, urging to pay attention to the possibility of such a course of events and immediately provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons.

"If in the West there is an understanding of the likelihood of the worst (scenarios), then right now is the time to quickly strengthen Ukraine's defense ability," Yermak emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the ISW, tension is growing in Russian society due to forced mobilization and censorship.

At the end of May, the General Staff reported that reservists were being trained in the Russian Federation, covert mobilization was being carried out and old weapons were being taken out.