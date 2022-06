On the night of June 13-14, the Ukrainian military liquidated Russian colonel and propagandist Sergei Postnov. This is stated in the message of the press service of the Council of Veterans of the Central Office of the Department of Internal Affairs of Russia.

It is reported that Postnov was killed "during the performance of military duty." The details of the propagandist's death are not specified.

The Council also noted that the propagandist worked as a correspondent and editor of the Zorkiy Chasovoi newspaper. After that, he worked in the editorial office of the military magazine Na Boyevom Postu, after which he moved to the office of the Department for Interaction with the Mass Media of the Russian Guard.

It is known that Postnov accompanied the Russian military in Hostomel, Kyiv region, as well as in Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on Tuesday, Ukrainian attack aircraft and bombers destroyed an enemy company-tactical group, enemy equipment and manpower of the Russian army.

And as of June 14, the Russian army in the battles in Ukraine lost 32,500 soldiers, 1,434 tanks and 3,503 armored fighting vehicles.