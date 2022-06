Troops of the Russian Federation storm Vrubivka in Luhansk region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Spirne, Yakovlivka, Pokrovske, Klynove and Novoluhansk.

An airstrike by army aviation was recorded near Ustynivka.

Thanks to the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the enemy offensive in the area of ​​​​Mykolaivka bogged down, the enemy suffered losses and retreated.

Russian troops are regrouping to resume the offensive.

Using the results of fire damage, the enemy conducted assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Zolote-3, Novoluhanske, Berestove, but suffered losses and retreated to previously occupied positions.

"It is conducting assault operations near Vrubivka, the fighting continues," the General Staff reports.

The enemy did not conduct active hostilities in the Avdiivka, Kurakhivske and Zaporizhzhia directions, shelled civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Pesky, Avdiivka, Iliinka, Mariinka, Antonivka, Krasne and Novoselki, launched an airstrike near Kamianske.

In the Pivdennobuzke direction, the enemy fired at the settlements of Topolyne, Lepetykha, Bereznehovate, Kobzartsi, Shevchenkove, Posad-Pokrovske and Lupariovo, launched an airstrike near Kniazhevka.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military is trying to push back the Armed Forces of Ukraine from their positions in Bilohorivka and Vrubivka, Luhansk region.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully repulse attempts by the Russian Federation to storm Sievierodonetsk and Toshkivka.

The Ukrainian military repulsed the assault on Bohorodychne and Dolyna in Donbas, the enemy is advancing on Krasnopillia.