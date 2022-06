Ukraine intends to intensify cooperation with Latin American countries. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in a traditional evening video message, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy said that on Tuesday he spoke with President of Ecuador Guillermo Lasso, greeted him with the election of Ecuador as a member of the UN Security Council, informed him about the current situation on the battlefield and called for increasing pressure on Russia to end this war.

"Both this conversation with the President of Ecuador and yesterday's conversation with the President of Guatemala were only the beginning of our new policy to renew relations with Latin America," he said.

In a tweet about their phone call, Zelenskyy also noted that he was consolidating support of Latin America and counting on Ecuador's experience in demining and assistance in post-war reconstruction.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Zelenskyy announced in late March that he had recalled the Ukrainian Ambassadors to Georgia and Morocco due to the lack of a sanctions policy on Russia by these countries.

Then he stressed that he expects concrete results in the coming days from the work of Ukrainian representatives in Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and African countries.