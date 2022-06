Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the United States has transferred almost USD 4.6 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, including 108 howitzers, 26,500 Javelin and other anti-tank systems, 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft systems, 220,000 artillery shells. The U.S. Embassy announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since the start of Putin's war against Ukraine, President Biden has announced 11 tranches of military support for Ukraine, and each aid package contains what Ukrainians need to defend their country," the statement said.

The United States, in addition, transferred 50 million rounds of ammunition, 75,000 sets of body armor and helmets.

The U.S. also notes that it is working with allies and partners to provide the Ukrainian people with what they need to defend their country.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Advisor to the Head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said that Ukraine needs 1,000 155 mm howitzers, 300 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 500 tanks and 2,000 armored vehicles, 1,000 drones to end the war with Russia.

Podoliak noted that on June 15 in Brussels (Belgium) there will be a meeting of the Contact Group of Defense Ministers of partner countries, and Ukraine is waiting for a decision on the supply of the necessary weapons.