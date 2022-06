United States Declares Readiness To Support Alliance Of Ukraine, Britain, Poland, And The Baltic States

United States Permanent Representative to NATO Julianne Smith said that the United States is ready to support the initiative to unite Britain, Poland, Ukraine, and the Baltic states into a separate alliance if it strengthens defense capabilities.

This is stated on the website of the U.S. government.

Therefore, Smith said that the United States supports initiatives that help build defense capabilities in Europe.

According to the permanent representative, over the past many years there have been initiatives to create such "mini-format" alliances, in particular in the field of defense.

She said, if NATO members are divided into partnership formats or into certain groups to help build capacity and strengthen the Alliance through collective efforts, the United States would like to support this.

The diplomat added that NATO, in which she represents the United States, is also interested in strengthening its eastern flank.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, President of the United States Joseph Biden said that the United States and Europe would build granaries on the border with Ukraine to take out the blocked grain.

The United States intends to transfer intelligence information to Ukraine for strikes using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), which are supplied to Kyiv by the West.