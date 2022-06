Naftogaz attracts loan of EUR 300 million from EBRD for purchase of gas

The National Joint-Stock Company Naftogaz of Ukraine has attracted a credit facility from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in the amount of up to EUR 300 million for the purchase of natural gas.

Naftogaz has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Naftogaz has entered into a loan agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development to open a revolving credit line in the amount of up to EUR 300 million for the purchase of imported natural gas in order to ensure a stable heating season," the report says.

The loan is reportedly part of a EUR 1 billion program that the EBRD intends to implement this year in Ukraine in cooperation with donors and other partners to support the country's real economy.

According to the report, the loan will also ensure closer integration of the Ukrainian gas market with the EU.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the attraction of a loan of EUR 300 million from the EBRD by Naftogaz for the purchase of gas.

The Naftogaz group ended 2021 with a net profit of UAH 12.023 billion against a loss of UAH 19.002 billion in 2020, increasing sales revenue by 36.5%, or UAH 58.15 billion, to UAH 217.384 billion.

Naftogaz is the leading enterprise of the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of deposits, drilling, storage of oil and gas, transportation of oil, as well as gas supply to consumers.