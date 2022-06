Officials and analysts in Western countries are considering three main scenarios for how Russia's war against Ukraine could develop further.

According to the Yevropeiska Pravda online media, this is stated in a CNN material.

The first of the possible scenarios is that Russia will gradually seize more and more new territories in Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

The second scenario: neither side advances, and the war drags on in the positional phase for months or even years, accompanied heavy losses for both sides and consequences for the global economy.

The third scenario, which is considered the least likely, is that Russia will adjust its goals, claim that it has allegedly achieved what it intended, and try to pave the way for the end of hostilities.

If Russia manages to gain a foothold in the occupied territories, the U.S. fears that Putin will begin to use this territory as a springboard for further offensive deep into Ukraine.

Officials in the West, according to their information, believe that Russia in the battles in eastern Ukraine is in more favorable conditions due to the quantitative superiority of forces. However, after heavy fighting with heavy losses on both sides, there may be a shortage of personnel.

Russia could lose up to a third of its ground forces (it is not specified whether we are talking about the Sievierodonetsk direction or wider). It will not be easy for Russia to achieve significant achievements without full mobilization, which Putin considers a dangerous step.

“I think the moment will soon come when either one or the other side will be successful. Either the Russian Federation will reach Sloviyansk and Kramatorsk, or the Ukrainians will stop them there," comments a senior interlocutor from NATO.

