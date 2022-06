Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, supports the provision of heavy weapons to Ukraine by member countries of the Alliance.

He said this after a meeting in The Hague with the leaders of the Netherlands, Denmark, Romania, Belgium, Poland, Portugal, and Latvia, says Yevropeiska Pravda online media.

"Yes, Ukraine should have more heavy weapons. And NATO allies and partners have provided heavy weapons for a long time, but they are stepping up their efforts," Stoltenberg said.

He recalled that a meeting of the Contact Support Group for Ukraine will be held at NATO Headquarters on Wednesday. This is a format that was created at the Ramstein air base a couple of months ago, and it meets regularly to coordinate the efforts of allies and NATO partners to provide various types of weapons, military equipment, including heavy weapons, to Ukraine.

“Since 2014, NATO allies have trained and armed tens of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers and officers who are now on the front lines fighting President Putin’s brutal invasion. But they need to be prepared for the long journey, as it is impossible to predict how and when this war will end. So that they must be ready to continue for a long time, and we will continue to provide support," the secretary general said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the United States will continue to help Ukraine with weapons in order to preserve it as a sovereign state.

In addition, Poland will supply weapons to Ukraine under the largest contract in 30 years.