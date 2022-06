A threat of missile attacks by Russian invaders from the Black Sea remains high.

This was announced by the adviser to Head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk.

"Ruscist ships (2 surface ships and one submarine) are carrying 20 Kalibr-type missiles on board," Bratchuk said.

The night in the city and the region passed without shelling.

"The day before can be safely called another Air Defense Forces Day," he stressed.

According to the representative of the Regional Military Administration, counter-sabotage work is underway in the region. So, in the temporarily occupied territories of the south, partisans destroy traitors, in Odesa region, collaborators are detained by special forces.

Recall that earlier Bratchuk said that the Russians are regrouping and maneuvering in the Black Sea.

In addition, on June 11, one person died on a beach in Odesa region, blown up by a mine.

Also in Odesa region, two men were detained who were diving for shellfish, despite the mine danger.

Meanwhile, law enforcement officers in Odesa conducted a raid along the beach together with servicemen of the military registration and enlistment office of the Kyievskyi district in order to identify violators of public order and hand them subpoenas.