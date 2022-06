Russian helicopters could not prevent further AFU’s advancement in Kharkiv region – General Staff

Russian helicopters could not prevent the further advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the state border of the Kharkiv region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Kharkiv direction, enemy units, with the support of army aviation helicopters, tried to prevent the further advance of our troops to the state border," the ministry said.

The enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Pobeda, Ruska Lozova, Stara Hnylytsia, Bairak, Verkhnii Saltiv, and Zamulivka.

The enemy also launched an air strike near Mospanove.

There are fights in the area of ​​​​the village of Rubizhne.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the offensive of the invaders in two directions was stopped, the enemy retreated.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that as of the evening of June 14, Russian troops were storming Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region, which continues to be defended by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Donbas track in Russia's war against Ukraine is key to determining who will dominate in the coming weeks.