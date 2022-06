The Ukrainian military is holding back the enemy from three sides at once: they are defending Sievierodonetsk and not letting them advance to Lysychansk. In addition, fighting continues in Toshkivka and in the area of the settlement of Vrubivka.

This was announced by Head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhii Haidai.

According to the head of the region, over the past two days, six residents of Lysychansk, as well as two people from Zolote, have been hospitalized in hospitals in other regions alone.

In Lysychansk, the Russian occupiers fired on structures near the former Donsoda plant and several houses nearby. The same situation is being seen in the Sklozavod area. At least eight houses were hit in the town on June 14.

In Sievierodonetsk, the enemy once again hit Azot. In particular, the entrance of the enterprise was damaged. Enemy strikes destroy high-rise buildings located closer to the chemical giant.

"The enemy is weaker in street battles, so it opens fire from artillery, because of which our houses are being destroyed," Haidai notes.

As earlier reported, Haidai said about civilians in the basements of the Azot plant. They want to be evacuated.

In addition, the Russian invaders are trying to cut off the path for the Ukrainian military to Sievierodonetsk, so they blew up the second of the three bridges across the Siverskyi Donets River.