On the night of June 15, the Russian invaders used Uragan to fire at Kryvyi Rih district and hit Novomoskovsk district of Dnipropetrovsk region with two missiles.

This was announced by Head of the Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko.

According to preliminary information, four people were killed in Apostolove, another one was wounded.

"A dozen of residential buildings and a hospital were damaged in the town. The shelling area was bombarded with cluster munitions," he wrote.

In Novomoskovsk district, Russian missiles severely damaged a public infrastructure facility and country houses. There were no casualties.

As earlier reported, in Dnipropetrovsk region, Russians fired artillery at the Zelenodolsk community. Two children and their mother were injured.

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than 20 villages in Kherson region from the side of Dnipropetrovsk region.