Training of Ukrainian servicemen in handling German howitzers will soon be completed, after which the use of these weapons in Ukraine will be possible, said German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht. Reuters reported this on Tuesday, June 14.

"In the near future, training on Panzerhaubitze 2000 will be completed so that it can be used in the war in Ukraine. The first howitzers will be delivered to Ukraine when preparation is completed and it will be suitable to provide them," Lambrecht said.

The Minister of Defense stressed that she would not disclose either the date or the routes for transporting weapons for security reasons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 11, the Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andrii Melnyk said that Ukraine could receive Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers from Germany around June 22.

On May 29, a German publication reported that Germany had almost stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine.

At that, on May 29, German Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action Robert Habeck said reproaches of Ukraine of insufficient military assistance from Germany were in vain.