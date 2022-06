The United States intends to transfer intelligence information to Ukraine for launching strikes using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), which are supplied to Kyiv by the West. Colin Kahl, U.S. Under-Secretary of Defense for Policy, said this during a security conference held by the Center for a New American Security in Washington, The Washington Post reports.

He stressed that when using this equipment, there is no need to massively spend ammunition, since it concerns high-precision ammunition of high power, the use of which can be compared with the consequences of strikes from aircraft.

Kohl said, a lot can be done at the expense of a small number, it doesn't take a lot of such ammunition to achieve substantial influence. And Ukrainians will be provided with what they need to strike at targets on Ukrainian territory, which they will choose.

He recalled that the U.S. announced at the end of May the allocation to Ukraine of the first four M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Norway handed over to Ukraine 22 M109 self-propelled armored howitzers, which are already on the front line.

At the end of May, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, reported that French Caesar howitzers were already on the front line.

In mid-May, the U.S. Embassy reported that 89 howitzers sent by the U.S. were already in Ukraine and many were already working on the front line.