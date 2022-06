Putin Had To Narrow His Goals In War, But He Still Wants Complete Seizure Of Ukraine - Pentagon

Under-Secretary of Defense of the United States Colin Kahl believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to establish control over the entire territory of Ukraine, but was forced to narrow down tactical goals.

The words of the American official are quoted by the British edition of The Guardian.

"I still think he has designs on a significant portion of Ukraine, if not the whole country. That said, I do not think he can achieve those objectives,” Colin Kahl said.

He added that the Russian army may still make tactical gains in some parts of Ukraine, but they may forget about the conquest of large territories.

“The Ukrainians are holding up. I do not think the Russians have the capacity to achieve those grandiose objectives,” he added.

Recall that at the beginning of the month, the British Ministry of Defense, citing data of British intelligence, explained that combining the use of receiver and rocket artillery, as well as operational-tactical aviation, allowed the Russian occupation forces to achieve recent successes in the Donbas.