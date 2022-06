The Russian-Ukrainian negotiation process has been paused since the transfer of Russian proposals to Ukraine, to which Kyiv did not respond, said Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov. Interfax reported this on Tuesday, June 14.

Ushakov pointed out that the last face-to-face meeting of the participants in the negotiation group took place in Turkey on April 15, during which Kyiv received Russian proposals.

"Our worked out project was handed over, which at the moment remained the last one, because there was no reaction. And after that, maybe, there were some unofficial contacts by phone, and not at the level of delegations, but at the level of individual representatives. And then everything stalled," said Russian Presidential Aide.

According to him, at the moment the situation has not changed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 2, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov said that Ukraine could only sign an act of surrender with Russia.

On May 13, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that French President Emmanuel Macron offered Ukraine to cede part of its territory to Russia.

Also on May 13, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that Russia wants to conclude a big deal with Ukraine and the West.