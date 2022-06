US And Europe Will Build Silos On Border With Ukraine To Take Out Blocked Grain - Biden

President of the United States Joe Biden has said that the United States, together with partners from Europe, is working on a plan to export grain blocked in Ukraine by rail. To do this, it is planned to create a system of temporary silos.

Biden made the corresponding statement today, June 14, during a speech to voters, Newsweek reports.

The American president recalled that due to the war unleashed by Russia in Ukraine, about 20 million tons of grain were blocked. According to Biden, it cannot be taken out by the Black Sea, as it will be blown up at sea.

For this reason, the United States and a number of European countries are working closely on a plan to export grain from Ukraine by rail.

Biden said, Ukraine has the system of railway roads, where the gauge is different from the gauge in Europe, so they plan to build temporary elevators on the border of Ukraine to transfer grain from Ukrainian cars to silos to European cars and further to the ocean.

Recall that in early May, the United Nations stated that due to the invasion of Russia in the seaports of Ukraine about 25 million tons of grain got stuck.

Ukraine increased grain exports by rail and in May exported about 807,000 tons abroad.

At that, according to the head of Ukrzaliznytsia, Oleksandr Kamyshyn, this indicator is the ceiling for the capabilities of the Ukrainian railway infrastructure.

We also reported that according to the International Committee of the Red Cross, more than 340 million people in Africa have already begun to experience serious food shortages.