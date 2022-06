Ukraine's international partners must accelerate the pace and increase the volume of military supplies so that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have enough weapons to fight the Russian occupation forces on an equal footing.

Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar announced this on the air of the All-Ukrainian telethon.

According to her, now Ukraine uses all forces and capacities to confront Russia. But it should be understood that the capabilities for armament and the number of personnel of the aggressor country are significantly superior.

"No matter what efforts Ukraine makes, no matter рщц professional our army is, without the help of Western partners, we will not be able to win this war," Maliar said.

At that, she stressed that the country has about 10% of what Ukraine asked from international partners.

She also noted that about 6,000 artillery shells are used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine every day, while Russians spend ten times more on shelling.

