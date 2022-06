In the Gomel region of Belarus, near the border with Ukraine, an echelon of howitzers was spotted. Among them are new Acacia self-propelled guns.

The Belaruski Gayun monitoring group has reported this.

"Gomel, at the Gomel station - there was an echelon with howitzers. Yesterday it did not go in the direction of Bryansk, but simply changed the arrows. Among the echelon, all new ones were spotted with cloth at the end of the muzzle. Also, 2 all-metal cars. 2:30 p.m., Gomel, the Novobelitsa area, the same self-propelled guns were moving towards Zhabrovka," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 11, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Belarus increased the number of Armed Forces to strengthen the border to 7 battalions.

Belarus also attracted units of the internal troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to protect the border with Ukraine.

At that, on June 7, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Belarus decided to increase the number of Armed Forces to 80,000 people.

Meanwhile, Belarus is conducting mass military training and exercises, during which the "transition from peaceful time to wartime" is being practiced.

And the Russian Federation deployed two airborne BTGs on the border with Ukraine.