Over Zolochiv (Lviv region), Ukrainian air defense forces shot down an enemy missile. As a result of falling debris from a downed missile, 4 people were injured, including a child.

This was announced by the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi in his Telegram channel.

"Our air defense forces shot down a Russian missile over Zolochiv. Its fragments fell on a brick factory. So far, it is known that 4 people were injured. Among them, 1 child. Doctors assess the condition of the victims as mild and moderate," Kozytskyi wrote.

He noted a missile was launched from a southeasterly direction.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on May 17, at midnight, the enemy launched a missile attack on infrastructure facilities in Lviv region. 3 cruise missiles were destroyed by air defense units of the military command Zakhid. According to available information, Lviv region was attacked from the southeast with sea-based cruise missiles.

Earlier, the invaders launched a missile attack on the infrastructure of the regional branch of the Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company "Lviv Railway" in Yavorivskyi district of Lviv region.