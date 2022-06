Ukraine and the European Commission agreed on an agreement on the liberalization of road transport, the signing of the document is scheduled for the end of June.

Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayem wrote this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukrainian carriers have been waiting for this for almost five years - yesterday we agreed on the final version of a special agreement on the liberalization of road transport with the delegation of the European Commission. In short, for carriers, the signing of this agreement will have the same meaning as the abolition of visas with EU countries. Over the past five years, the EU became the main trading partner of Ukraine. The share of trade with the EU countries in 2021 was more than 41%, and the volume of cargo transportation by road increased by almost 42%," he wrote.

According to Nayem, further growth was limited by the lack of permits for international transport, the number of which for certain destinations either remained unchanged or was significantly reduced.

"In fact, the licensing system was an artificial barrier to free trade, limiting not only bilateral trade, but also the transit of our goods through the EU countries. And over the past three months, due to the blocking of Ukrainian ports, the volume of trade with the EU by road has increased several times. For understanding only fuel by road transport was imported 15 times more than in pre-war times. Obviously, no licensing system could withstand such a load, and there was a high risk of stopping exports by road transport already in September-October," he said.

According to Nayem, after the signing of the agreement on transport liberalization, the problem of lack of permits for international transportation will be finally resolved.

The document is expected to be signed by the end of June.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Ministry of Infrastructure lifted all restrictions on issuing permits for international transportation to Poland.