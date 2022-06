On Tuesday, June 14, the Ministry of Finance placed war bonds for UAH 3.788 billion and EUR 54.6 million.

That follows from the data of the Ministry of Finance, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the Ministry of Finance placed hryvnia-denominated government bonds with a circulation period of 56 days for UAH 3,450.1 million at 9.5% per annum, with a circulation period of 84 days - for UAH 190.8 million at 9.5% per annum, with a circulation period of 210 days - for UAH 13.2 million at 10% per annum, with a circulation period of 497 days - for UAH 134.1 million at 11.5% per annum.

At that, the Ministry of Finance placed euro-denominated government bonds with a maturity of 365 days for EUR 54.6 million at 2.5% per annum.

On March 1, the Ministry of Finance placed war bonds for UAH 8.1 billion, on March 8 - for UAH 6.7 billion, on March 15 - for UAH 5.1 billion and USD 12 million, on March 22 - for UAH 6 billion and UAH 3.3 billion, April 5 - for UAH 5.6 billion, April 12 - for UAH 6.2 billion, April 19 - for UAH 157 million, USD 82 million and EUR 33 million, April 26 - for UAH 13 billion, May 3 - for UAH 5.7 billion and USD 50.3 million, May 10 - for UAH 4.7 billion, May 17 - for UAH 7.5 billion, May 24 - for UAH 9.4 billion and USD 107.2 million, May 31 - for UAH 2.6 billion and USD 15.8 million, on June 7 - for UAH 810 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Cabinet of Ministers intends to gradually issue war bonds up to UAH 400 billion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recommends that the National Bank buy war bonds.

On March 22, 2022, the National Bank began publishing statistics from the NBU depository on war bonds on a weekly basis.