The preparation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for a possible invasion of Russia made it possible to preserve the forces and means to confront enemy aircraft. After losses at the beginning of the war, Russian aircraft stopped flying to the controlled territory of Ukraine.

The speaker of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat has announced this.

"The enemy has not flown into the territory of Ukraine, which is controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces, for about two months. Over the occupied territory, Russians use helicopters and strike aircraft," he said.

Ihnat noted that the Air Force had been preparing for all possible scenarios for eight years. Therefore, on the day of the invasion, in a matter of hours, it was decided to withdraw aviation, personnel and equipment from the attack.

This allowed preserving the main potential of the Air Force from complete destruction, which would lead to the establishment by the enemy of dominance in the airspace of Ukraine.

The Speaker of the Air Force also stressed that since the beginning of the invasion, aviation and air defense units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed more than 500 aircraft, helicopters, missiles and drones of Russians.

Recall that in early April, the British Ministry of Defense, citing British intelligence data, reported that the Ukrainian air defense system created serious problems for Russian aviation.

And at the end of April, the department said that Russia had not managed to destroy the Ukrainian Air Force and Air Defense, which allows Ukraine to control most of its airspace.